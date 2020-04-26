Mon. Apr 27th, 2020

17 healthworkers infected with Coronavirus in Pakistan’s Gilgit-Baltistan region

9 hours ago Pamir Times

GILGIT: 17 healthcare workers have been infected with Coronavirus in Gilgit-Baltistan region so far, according to the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination.

The healthworkers include include 1 doctor and 16 other medics. 

Of these, 14 are admitted to hospitals and 1 has been discharged.

According to the report, 2 health workers have died due to novel Coronavirus.

In Pakistan, 253 healthcare workers have tested positive til April 22; 124 doctors, 39 nurses and 90 other health staff.

