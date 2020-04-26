17 healthworkers infected with Coronavirus in Pakistan’s Gilgit-Baltistan region
GILGIT: 17 healthcare workers have been infected with Coronavirus in Gilgit-Baltistan region so far, according to the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination.
The healthworkers include include 1 doctor and 16 other medics.
Of these, 14 are admitted to hospitals and 1 has been discharged.
According to the report, 2 health workers have died due to novel Coronavirus.
In Pakistan, 253 healthcare workers have tested positive til April 22; 124 doctors, 39 nurses and 90 other health staff.