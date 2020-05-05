Chief Court rejects rapist’s appeal, 37-years jail sentence upheld

GILGIT: Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Court has rejected the appeal of a rapist named Hamid Hussain, who had raped an eight-year old girl in Kharmang district of Baltistan Division.

In a detailed, 13-pages long, report, the Chief Court bench, comprising Justice Malik Haq Nawaz and Justice Ali Baig, has upheld the sentence given by the trial Court, i.e. Anti-Terrorism Court of Gilgit.

The culprit had raped the minor child on 8th of March 2017. A case was registered in the Mehdi Abad Police station under section 376/377/377A of the Pakistan Penal Code, and under section 7/6 of the Anti-Terrorism Act.

12 witnesses had testified against the culprit, and the crime was also proven by medical tests.

The case was tried in the Anti-Terrorism Court which sentenced the culprit Hamid Hussain to 37 years of imprisonment. The culprit was also ordered to pay Rs. 250,000 in fines.

The trial court’s decision was challenged in the Chief Court, which rejected the challenge.

