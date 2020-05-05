Court orders Gilgit-Baltistan govt to stop hiring process during CoVID-19 pandemic

GILGIT: The Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Court on Monday has stopped the Gilgit-Baltistan government from conducting job tests and interviews during the CoVID-19 pandemic.

Petitioners, Advocate Athar, had prayed to the court to ban hiring operations on 11 posts in Health Department’s EPI program because of the lockdown and restrictions imposed on mobility.

The court agreed with the petitioner’s assertion that holding tests and interviews at this time will be highly ‘unjust’.

It is pertinent to note that the GB govt, working through a private hiring agency (CTSP) had continued with the hiring process, despite of imposing a lockdown in the region.

About Author Pamir Times administrator pamir.times@gmail.com http://pamirtimes.net/ Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth. See author's posts

Share this:

WhatsApp

Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...