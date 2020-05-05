Tue. May 5th, 2020

Court orders Gilgit-Baltistan govt to stop hiring process during CoVID-19 pandemic

1 hour ago Pamir Times

GILGIT: The Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Court on Monday has stopped the Gilgit-Baltistan government from conducting job tests and interviews during the CoVID-19 pandemic.

Petitioners, Advocate Athar, had prayed to the court to ban hiring operations on 11 posts in Health Department’s EPI program because of the lockdown and restrictions imposed on mobility.

The court agreed with the petitioner’s assertion that holding tests and interviews at this time will be highly ‘unjust’.

It is pertinent to note that the GB govt, working through a private hiring agency (CTSP) had continued with the hiring process, despite of imposing a lockdown in the region.

About Author

Pamir Times

administrator

pamir.times@gmail.com

http://pamirtimes.net/

Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth.

See author's posts

More Stories

Pakistan Army distributes 56,600 food packages among vulnerable families in Gilgit-Baltistan

14 hours ago Pamir Times

Italy, Gilgit-Baltistan doctors share COVID-19 experiences via teleconference

19 hours ago Pamir Times

16 new cases of CoVID-19 reported in Gilgit-Baltistan, 630 results pending

3 days ago Pamir Times

CoVID19: YDA Hunza calls for sampling of all staff at Civil Hospital Aliabad and Civil Hospital Gulmit

5 days ago Pamir Times

10 new CoVID-19 cases reported in Gilgit-Baltistan, number of active cases reaches 103

1 week ago Pamir Times

CoVID Fund: Chief Court directs Gilgit-Baltistan govt to devise new formula for deducting employee salaries

1 week ago Pamir Times

What do you think?

You may have missed

Court orders Gilgit-Baltistan govt to stop hiring process during CoVID-19 pandemic

1 hour ago Pamir Times

Chief Court rejects rapist’s appeal, 37-years jail sentence upheld

8 hours ago Pamir Times

Regularization of Contractual Employees and the Future of Gilgit-Baltistan’s Youth

13 hours ago Pamir Times

Pakistan Army distributes 56,600 food packages among vulnerable families in Gilgit-Baltistan

14 hours ago Pamir Times

Italy, Gilgit-Baltistan doctors share COVID-19 experiences via teleconference

19 hours ago Pamir Times
Instagram did not return a 200.
%d bloggers like this: