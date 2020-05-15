155 new cases of CoVID-19 reported in Gilgit-Baltistan since May 5th

GILGIT: The number of CoVID-19 cases has been on the rise in Gilgit-Baltistan. During the last 11 days, 155 new cases were reported. The total number of confirmed cases in the region has reached 518. The number of active cases in 169. 345 people have reportedly recovered, while 4 deaths due to the virus have been confirmed so far.

The testing capacity remains limited, creating a backlong, with 245 test results awaited.

The region has the 2nd highest number of cases per million people in Pakistan.

About Author Pamir Times administrator pamir.times@gmail.com http://pamirtimes.net/ Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth. See author's posts

Share this:

WhatsApp

Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...