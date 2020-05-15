President Alvi promulgtes “GilgitBaltistan (Election and Caretaker Govt.) Amendment Order 2020

Reported by Safdar Ali Safdar

ISLAMABAD/GILGIT: President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi has promulgated “ The Gilgit-Baltistan ( Elections and Caretaker Government) Amendment Order, 2020”.

The presidential order inserts a new Article “48-A” after the Article 48 in the Gilgit-Baltistan Order, 2018.

This Article extends the Election Act, 2017 ( as are in force in Pakistan) to the territory of Gilgit-Baltistan. This also directs to adapt the Article 56(5) of the proposed Gilgit-Baltistan Governance Reform, 2019 in the territory of Gilgit-Baltistan.

President Arif Alvi issues “The Gilgit-Baltistan (Elections and Caretaker Government) Amendment Order 2020”, paving way for caretaker govt in the GB territory. #GilgitBaltistan #Pakistan #Democracy #Elections pic.twitter.com/pZWniYU5sA — PAMIR TIMES ® (@pamirtimes) May 15, 2020

About Author Pamir Times administrator pamir.times@gmail.com http://pamirtimes.net/ Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth. See author's posts

Share this:

WhatsApp

Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...