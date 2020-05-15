Sat. May 16th, 2020

President Alvi promulgtes “GilgitBaltistan (Election and Caretaker Govt.) Amendment Order 2020

17 hours ago Pamir Times

President Alvi in Gilgit (File Photo)

Reported by Safdar Ali Safdar

ISLAMABAD/GILGIT: President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi has promulgated “ The Gilgit-Baltistan ( Elections and Caretaker Government) Amendment Order, 2020”.

The presidential order inserts a new Article “48-A” after the Article 48 in the Gilgit-Baltistan Order, 2018.

This Article extends the Election Act, 2017 ( as are in force in Pakistan) to the territory of Gilgit-Baltistan. This also directs to adapt the Article 56(5) of the proposed Gilgit-Baltistan Governance Reform, 2019 in the territory of Gilgit-Baltistan.

About Author

Pamir Times

administrator

pamir.times@gmail.com

http://pamirtimes.net/

Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth.

See author's posts

What do you think?

