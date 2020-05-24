Five members of a family missing after vehicle falls in a river near Gilgit city

Gilgit: Rescue workers are searching for the missing passengers, after a vehicle (Potohar Jeep) fell in the Gilgit river. Photo Courtesy: Karim Shah Nizari

GILGIT: Five members of a family are missing after a vehicle they were traveling in fell in the Ghizer River near Henzal, at the peripheries of Gilgit city.

According to reports, Amir Ali, who was a teacher, was traveling with six members of his family from Sher Qila town of Ghizer to celebrate Eid when his vehicle met a tragic accident and fell in the river near Henzal.

Rescue workers were able to recover the body of a girl-child, while a woman was also recovered alive from the raging river.

Amir Ali, a female passenger and three children are reported missing. Amir Ali belonged to Hussain abad village of Hunza. He was settled in Gilgit.

About Author Pamir Times administrator pamir.times@gmail.com http://pamirtimes.net/ Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth. See author's posts

Share this:

WhatsApp

Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...