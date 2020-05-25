Two young men killed in a clash in Naltar Valley

Updated with latest information at 11:00 AM (Tuesday)

GILGIT: Two young men have died after coming under attack from a group in Naltar Valley of Gilgit district.

Police sources, requesting anonymity, have told Pamir Times that the incident took place in the upper reaches of Naltar valley after a group of picnickers from Lower Naltar were attacked. As a result of the armed attack two youth, Muzamil and Farjad Hussain sustained injuries. Farjad Hussain died, while being evacuated.

Later, Saleem Abbas has also succumbed to the injuries at Provincial Headquarter Hospital, Gilgit.

Locals have also reported that the two groups clashed because the picnickers from Lower Naltar were playing music in front of a Mosque.

Residents of the two villages – Upper and Lower Naltar – have also been involved in a land dispute, with both villages claiming ownership of the lakes and pastures.

The attackers were, allegedly, led by Kareem Gujar, a resident of Upper Naltar village.

Taking ‘strong notice’ of the incident, the Chief Minister of GB has directed the Inspector General of Police to deploy forces in the area and ensure law and order through ‘indiscriminate action’ against the culprit (s).

He has also appealed to the masses to not paint the land dispute as a sectarian issue.

About Author Pamir Times administrator pamir.times@gmail.com http://pamirtimes.net/ Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth. See author's posts

Share this:

WhatsApp

Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...