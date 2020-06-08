Mon. Jun 8th, 2020

Hospital’s negligence led to death of a 56-year-old patient, Family

59 mins ago Pamir Times

GILGIT: The family of a 56-year-old patient has filed a complaint with Gilgit Airport Road Police Station, alleging that negligence on part of the officials and doctors at City Hospital Gilgit led to the death of the patient.

Hailing from Jagir Pati area of Oshikhandass, the patient Attaullah was referred from a private clinic to City Hospital on May 31.

According to the family, the officials and doctors of the City Hospital avoided to admit the patient due to the fear of Coronavirus.

It took over half an hour to convince the hospital staff to admit the patient but by then the patient had breathed his last, the family blamed.

They have demanded a fair inquiry against the officials and doctors of City Hospital to initiate departmental and criminal cases against those responsible.

About Author

Pamir Times

administrator

pamir.times@gmail.com

http://pamirtimes.net/

Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth.

See author's posts

