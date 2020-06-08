Hospital’s negligence led to death of a 56-year-old patient, Family

GILGIT: The family of a 56-year-old patient has filed a complaint with Gilgit Airport Road Police Station, alleging that negligence on part of the officials and doctors at City Hospital Gilgit led to the death of the patient.

Hailing from Jagir Pati area of Oshikhandass, the patient Attaullah was referred from a private clinic to City Hospital on May 31.

According to the family, the officials and doctors of the City Hospital avoided to admit the patient due to the fear of Coronavirus.

It took over half an hour to convince the hospital staff to admit the patient but by then the patient had breathed his last, the family blamed.

They have demanded a fair inquiry against the officials and doctors of City Hospital to initiate departmental and criminal cases against those responsible.

