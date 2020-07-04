‘No family, race and country is safe from Covid -19. Precaution is key’, says Dr. Imam Yar Baig

HUNZA: Speakers hailing from different walks of life emphasized on the need for concerted efforts to defeat corona menace on the National Resolve Day. It was a part of activities of 100 days of battle against covid- 19. The event was jointly organized by district administration Hunza and Aga Khan Rural Support Programme (AKRSP). It is attended by people from Civil Society Organisations, district administration, government of Gilgit-Baltistan, local communities and associations.

It is shared that with the outbreak of Covid-19 in Gilgit-Baltistan, district administration imposed strict lockdown in Hunza district. At initial phase, it proved successful. The success was attributed to strong social mobilization in the local communities. However, Eid holidays brought a new wave of people coming from different parts of country to Hunza. It overwhelmed the health system. To tackle with corona menace, there is a dire need to carry out activities in health, economic and social sector. Such a multi-input will enable the people to cope with socio-psychological, economic challenges.

Updating about Covid-19 status in Hunza, Deputy Commissioner Hunza, Fayaz Ahmed shared that 700 people were screened in Hunza. Total 155 people were put in quarantine centres. There are 850 negative 178 positive cases. Out of 178 positive cases, 120 have been recovered so far. He hoped to defeat corona with the help of all stakeholders.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Guest Dr. Imam Yar Baig Minister for Health Gilgit-Baltistan, said that no family, race and country is safe from Covid -19. “The only way to save oneself is to follow SOPs like hand washing, wearing mask, social distancing etc. If we do not follow SOPs, corona will keep hitting us” he said. He hoped that District administration, health department and AKRSP would defeat this menace through coordinated and concerted efforts. Dr. Imam Yar Baig enjoined participants to disseminate messages about protection from virus to their family and neighborhood. Renowned mountaineer and Minster for Youth Affairs, Tourism and Information Samina Baig said that she would look into the matter of opening tourism as it is one of the mainstay of local economy.

A prominent social worker Hoor Shah shared his experiences of corona infection and recovery. Other speakers in the event included Assistant Commissioner Hunza Amir Taimoor, Area Programme Manager Attaullah Baig and Noor Muhammed. In the event doctors and health workers contribution were lauded by the speaker and participants. The event ended with the hopeful note that by joining hands together Covid -19 would be eliminated from Hunza district.

