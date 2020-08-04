Wed. Aug 5th, 2020

Syed Pir Karam Ali Shah, veteran politician and religious figure of Gilgit-Baltistan, is no more

19 hours ago Pamir Times

GILGIT/ISLAMABAD: Syed Pir Karam Ali Shah, a towering personality of Gilgit-Baltistan, revered by thousands as a religious leader and a politician, has breathed his last.

Family sources have confirmed to Pamir Times that Pir Karam Ali Shah, who was the former Governor of Gilgit-Baltistan, is no more. His health had deteriorated a few days back and he was shifted to a hospital in Islamabad, the nation’s capital.

The brief ailment, according to family sources, proved to be fatal. He was 86 years old.

Pir Karam Ali Shah was one of the most influential politicians of Gilgit-Baltistan. He won multiple elections since electoral politics was introduced in the region. He served as the first Deputy Chief Executive and the third Governor of Gilgit-Baltistan during his long political career.

A PPP stalwart, Pir Karam Ali was appointed as the Governor of Gilgit-Baltistan by President Asif Ali Zardari in 2011, a position he held till 2015.

Hailing from Ishkoman Valley of Ghizer district, the late Pir has followers in both, Gilgit-Baltistan and Chitral.

About Author

Pamir Times

administrator

pamir.times@gmail.com

http://pamirtimes.net/

Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth.

See author's posts

More Stories

Gojal sub-division of Hunza reports 14 new cases of CoVID19 infection

3 days ago Pamir Times

An Open Letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan

1 week ago Pamir Times

BREAKING: Five policemen shot dead in exchange of fire during a raid in Chilas

1 week ago Pamir Times

Gilgit-Baltistan reports 36 new CoVID19 cases, death toll rises to 48

1 week ago Pamir Times

Gang arrested for sodomizing an underage boy for multiple months in Skardu

2 weeks ago Pamir Times

GB Election Commission takes a U-Turn: Polling postponed

4 weeks ago Pamir Times

1 thought on “Syed Pir Karam Ali Shah, veteran politician and religious figure of Gilgit-Baltistan, is no more

What do you think?

You may have missed

COVID 19 Pandemic: Critical lessons for public policy, public behavior and nation building

19 hours ago Pamir Times

Syed Pir Karam Ali Shah, veteran politician and religious figure of Gilgit-Baltistan, is no more

19 hours ago Pamir Times

Gojal sub-division of Hunza reports 14 new cases of CoVID19 infection

3 days ago Pamir Times

SCO and HEC organize webinar to discuss internet connectivity issues in AJK and Gilgit-Baltistan

4 days ago Pamir Times

Unidentified dead body “floats from Indian-held Kargil into Pakistani territory”

4 days ago Pamir Times
Instagram did not return a 200.
%d bloggers like this: