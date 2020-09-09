Youth protest against WAPDA alleging injustice in Diamer-Bhasha Dam project vacancies

Youth and students organizations of Diamer district starged a protest rally and a sit-in in front of the WAPDA Office in… Geplaatst door PAMIR TIMES op Dinsdag 8 september 2020

Youth and students organizations of Diamer district starged a protest rally and a sit-in in front of the WAPDA Office in Chilas.

The latest wave of protest started after WAPDA advertised vacancies for the Dam project.

GB and FATA, combined, have received less than 1% of the jobs, which the local youth feel is an injustice against them.

The protesters said that they will spread the agitation to the rest of Gilgit-Baltistan if the advertisement was not withdrawn and if the youth of Diamer and other parts of Gilgit-Baltistan were deprived of employment opportunities.

With reporting by Shafi Ullah Qureshi

