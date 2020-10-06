Tue. Oct 6th, 2020

COAS inaugurates SCO’s Software Technology Park in Gilgit

17 mins ago Pamir Times

GILGIT: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Gilgit and Skardu today. On arrival at Skardu, COAS was briefed on latest situation and operational preparations of FCNA troops deployed along LOC.

Interacting with officers and men, COAS appreciated their high morale, operational readiness under challenging environment and harsh weather conditions. COAS emphasised to ensure highest levels of readiness for effectively responding to emerging threats.
COAS also visited Gilgit and inaugurated state of the art Software Technology Park, an initiative of special communication organisation (SCO). The facility will help create environment for research and innovation in the fields of IT and defence communication by honing and harnessing the skills of our brilliant youth.
It will serve as a trigger for development of cyber industry in the area. Acknowledging efforts of SCO, COAS said that establishment of IT clusters in remote areas will have a great effect by encouraging innovation and digitisation.
Shared by Abdul Rahman Bukhari

About Author

Pamir Times

administrator

pamir.times@gmail.com

http://pamirtimes.net/

Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth.

See author's posts

More Stories

Candidates barred from using Army Chief, officials’ photographs in election campaign material 

3 days ago Pamir Times

Pakistan “categorically rejects” India’s “unwarranted and irresponsible remarks” regarding Gilgit-Baltistan

6 days ago Pamir Times

Skardu: Two criminals sentenced to death for raping, filming and blackmailing teenager

2 weeks ago Pamir Times

BNF’s leader Abdul Hameed Khan renounces his separatist ideology, returns to Gilgit

4 weeks ago Pamir Times

Renowned religious scholar, poet, Alwaiz Ghulam Uddin Ghulam Hunzai has passed away

4 weeks ago Pamir Times

39 people test positive in 2 days despite of dwindling test numbers

1 month ago Pamir Times

What do you think?

You may have missed

COAS inaugurates SCO’s Software Technology Park in Gilgit

17 mins ago Pamir Times

Why are the people protesting in Hunza?

1 day ago Pamir Times

Bunji Diary

2 days ago Pamir Times

Iqra Fund and GB Education Dept sign MoU to expand partnership for children’s rights advocacy

3 days ago Pamir Times

Candidates barred from using Army Chief, officials’ photographs in election campaign material 

3 days ago Pamir Times
Instagram did not return a 200.
%d bloggers like this: