COAS inaugurates SCO’s Software Technology Park in Gilgit

GILGIT: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Gilgit and Skardu today. On arrival at Skardu, COAS was briefed on latest situation and operational preparations of FCNA troops deployed along LOC.

Interacting with officers and men, COAS appreciated their high morale, operational readiness under challenging environment and harsh weather conditions. COAS emphasised to ensure highest levels of readiness for effectively responding to emerging threats.

COAS also visited Gilgit and inaugurated state of the art Software Technology Park, an initiative of special communication organisation (SCO). The facility will help create environment for research and innovation in the fields of IT and defence communication by honing and harnessing the skills of our brilliant youth.

It will serve as a trigger for development of cyber industry in the area. Acknowledging efforts of SCO, COAS said that establishment of IT clusters in remote areas will have a great effect by encouraging innovation and digitisation.

