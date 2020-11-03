NED Vice Chancellor Inaugurates Urban Forest at the Aga Khan School in Karachi

KARACHI (PR): An urban forest at the Sultan Mahomed Shah Aga Khan School in Karimabad, Karachi was inaugurated by the Vice Chancellor of NED University of Engineering and Technology, Dr. Sarosh Hashmat Lodi.

The forest, which covers an area of 48 square meter / 516 square feet, contains 154 trees of 14 different species planted in close proximity. The trees planted are all native to the region and include mulberry, almond, fig, lemon and tamarind among others. The forest has been planted with the technical expertise of the NED University and the generous support of the SMS Aga Khan School’s graduating class of 1986.

While planting a tree at the site of the forest, Dr. Lodi said that NED University and its resources are available to anyone who wishes to benefit from them and use them to benefit others. “I am always inspired by young bright minds,” he said. “I see a lot of hope for the future.”

Speaking at the occasion, Ms. Shirin Nooruddin, the General Manager of the Aga Khan Education Service, Pakistan, said that the aim behind the forest is to make a positive impact on our environment and to show our students the great value of planting and maintaining trees. “This forest will not only be a source of joy and relaxation for our students and staff, it will also demonstrate to our students how a small effort like this can go a long way into providing a valuable habitat for urban wildlife, in improving the quality of our air, and in adding beauty to our lives.”

The Chairman of the Aga Khan Education Service, Pakistan, Mr. Moez Narsi, said that Pakistan ranks among the top countries affected by climate-induced disasters and the city of Karachi has recently seen spells of extreme summer temperatures that have caused many lives and added to the distress of the citizens. “This forest is a small step to use tree plantation to absorb carbon and create shade,” he said. “We will be duplicating this effort in our schools all over Pakistan to make our schools ‘green’ and educate our students on the importance of the grave environmental challenge the world faces.”

The Aga Khan Development Network, of which the Aga Khan Education Service is a part, places great importance on reducing and reversing emissions and other damaging environmental impacts, and has launched several projects all over the world in the past few decades to mitigate the impact and risks of climate change.

