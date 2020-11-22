Mon. Nov 23rd, 2020

PDM constituent parties to convene first meeting in Gilgit on November 23

15 hours ago Pamir Times

GILGIT (PR): The constituent parties of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) have decided to activate PDM in Gilgit-Baltistan in order to give tough opposition to the upcoming PTI government in Gilgit-Baltistan.

In a statement, the provincial information secretary of PPP Sadia Danish has said that the PDM parties have decided to activate Pakistan Democratic Movement in Gilgit-Baltistan against election rigging and other issues.
She has said that PDM member parties will convene a formal meeting on Monday, November 23, 11 am at Rivaria Hotel Gilgit.
According to the statement, the meeting will discuss to evolve consensus on rigging in general election 2020, biased conduct of the Chief Election Commissioner, interference of the federal government and illegal announcements of Prime Minister and Federal Ministers and their illegal participation in public gatherings despite the decisions of the Court.
The statement further reads that the provincial leaders have also decided to play active role as opposition.

