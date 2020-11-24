Thu. Nov 26th, 2020

Five more imprisoned Hunza activists released from jail

2 days ago Pamir Times

Gahkuch: The five freed activists pose with Zahoor Karim (Advocate), their lawyer

GAHKUCH: Five more of the imprisoned Hunza activists have been freed today.

The released youth include Irfan Karim, Amir Ali, Ahmed Khan, Sarfraz Ahmed and Sher Khan.

On 11 August 2011, Hunza police had opened fire on a group of IDPs in Aliabad protesting for compensation for the affectees of Attabad disaster. Two protesters Afzal Baig, 22-year-old student, and his father lost their lives in this incident.

The murder of the IDPs caused widespread protests in Hunza. Police arrested several youths including Baba Jan on charges of vandalizing public property.

Copy of the release order

It is here to mention that thousands of people participated in a 7-day-long sit-in in Aliabad Hunza recently. This sit-in was postponed after the ministers of the Gilgit-Baltistan Caretaker government signed an agreement with the community representatives assuring release of the incarcerated youth.

Since then, the government has released 11 out of the 14 incarcerated youth.

AWP leader Baba Jan and Karakoram National Movement’s Iftikhar Karbalai, along with Ghulam Abbas and Shukoor Ullah Baig, are still in prison. Shukoor Ullah Baig’s name was in the previous leader but he is being held in a different case.

