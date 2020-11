Workers at a Quarantine established in Gilgit City of Pakistan

GILGIT: The Gilgit-Baltistan Health Department has recorded 96 deaths related to CoVID-19 since the pandemic begin.

According to an update shared by the Health Department, CoVID-19 related mortality rate in Gilgit-Baltistan stands at 2.09%. A total of 51609 samples have been collected so far, of which 4,598 have tested positive.

Recover rate, according to the update is 93.93%.

183 cases are currently active.

Pamir Times

