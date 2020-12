NEW YORK: Netizens have come together in a big way to raise funds for treatment of Mehwish, a young woman battling cancer.

Within 15 hours of the campaign launch, around 200 donors have raised over 10,000 US dollars, out of the target of 15,000 USD, for the resident of Khyber village of Gojal Valley, Hunza.

