Tue. Jun 15th, 2021

Initial investigation establishes ‘suicide’ of 12-years old as rape and murder

3 hours ago Pamir Times

Reported by Karim Ranjha 

Ishkoman: Initial investigation by Police has revealed that an incident that was dubbed as suicide was, in fact, a crime of rape and murder.

A 12-years old resident of Kochdeh (Ishkoman Valley) was found dead inside a bathroom. Initially, the incident was reported as suicide. However, three days after the incident, the Ishkoman police has revealed that the minor girl was sexually abused and killed, based on autopsy and medico-legal examination.

The police have registered a case under section 302 and 376 of the Pakistan Penal Code against unidentified person(s) and started investigation. SP Abdul Majeed of Ghizer Police is heading the investigation process.

 

