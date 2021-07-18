2nd Virtual Camporee held to Prepare Girl Guides for the Future

KARACHI: (PR) The Aga Khan Youth and Sports Board for Pakistan launched a 9-day global virtual camporee for the Junior Guides and Girl Guides to explore models of advocacy, social entrepreneurship and environmental sustainability with the aim to create an action plan for the future. Around 602 guides from 7 different countries including Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, UAE, Uganda, Tanzania, and Mozambique are participating in this 2nd virtual camporee. The first one was held in December 2020.

Maria Maud Sabri, National Commissioner, Pakistan Girl Guides Association, is presiding as Chief Guest and renowned musician Faisal Kapadia and Oscar winner film maker Sharmeen Chinoy will be the keynote speakers.

National Commissioner Maria Maud Sabri in her opening message congratulated and appreciated the efforts of the Aga Khan Youth and Sports Board in organising the camporee. She said, “This pandemic has created uncertain situations resulting in a standstill in our social lives. This camporee is an excellent opportunity for guides to learn exciting skills and make new friends virtually.”

Divided into two groups, the camps will run simultaneously for Junior Guides of age 6 to 11 and Girl Guides of age 11 to 16. The activities on each day are divided into five blocks focused on diverse skill sets. The objective is to enable the guides to showcase their skills, develop technical skills to understand and face the modern-day challenges, learn creative competencies and the self-exploring cycle of preparing for the future.

Sharing her thoughts, Shams Jeewa, Guides President, AKYSB stated, “This camp is preparing our young girls to advocate for change and prepare them as global citizens of the world. These girls will play an active role in the community and will work to make the planet more peaceful, sustainable & fairer.”

The camp will conclude on 25th July with a virtual closing ceremony under the presidentship of Farhana Azim, National President, Pakistan Girl Guides Association.

