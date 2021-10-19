Fri. Oct 22nd, 2021

18 residents of Afghanistan’s Wakhan region arrive in Pakistan, handed over to FIA

2 days ago Pamir Times

Wakhan Corridor, Afghanistan Courtesy: FP

SOST/GULMIT: A group of at least 18  Wakhi speakers from Afghanistan’s northern Wakhan region have crossed the border and arrived in the neighboring Chipursan Valley, located in Gojal sub-division of District Hunza, Gilgit-Baltistan, Pakistan.

The group includes adult women and men, as well as children as young as 6 months old. In total the group of refuge-seekers includes seven children, six women and four adult male members, according to initial details shared by official sources, requesting anonymity.

The refuge-seekers were reportedly moved from Chipursan Valley, a region that shares direct border with Wakhan region of Afghanistan, to Gilgit city and handed over to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for further processing.

The families have emigrated out of Wakhan, reportedly, due to poverty and other difficulties caused by the volatile geopolitical and security situation.

It is pertinent to note that Wakhi speakers of Pakistan share lingual, religious, cultural, and historical relationships with the residents of Wakhan valley. Some of the women in the group of refuge-seekers reportedly are Pakistani nationals married across the border in Wakhan.

During the 90s, when the Taliban took power in Afghanistan, a large number of Wakhi speakers had migrated to Pakistan, but they had returned to their villages after the situation normalized.

Pamir Times

administrator

Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth.

See author's posts

More Stories

Sirbaz Khan: The first Pakistani to summit 9 of the world’s 14 highest peaks

3 weeks ago Pamir Times

Drinking water in Chilas city unfit for human consumption, reveals EPA’s report

4 weeks ago Pamir Times

Season 3 of Gilgit-Baltistan Girls Football League underway in Passu, Hunza

4 weeks ago Pamir Times

Sirbaz Khan to attempt climbing Mount Dhaulagiri, his 9th 8000m high peak

2 months ago Pamir Times

GB Police devises strategy to ensure security of Chinese workers in Gilgit-Baltistan

2 months ago Pamir Times

Shia and Sunni sects in Astore sign accord to end Takfir, work for harmony

2 months ago Pamir Times

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

18 residents of Afghanistan’s Wakhan region arrive in Pakistan, handed over to FIA

2 days ago Pamir Times

The Altit Fort Residency: A Destination From The Past

2 weeks ago Pamir Times

Sirbaz Khan: The first Pakistani to summit 9 of the world’s 14 highest peaks

3 weeks ago Pamir Times

Ismaili Muslim community pledges to plant one million trees in Pakistan

4 weeks ago Pamir Times

PTA to conduct mobile spectrum auction for AJK, GB on September 28

4 weeks ago Pamir Times
Instagram did not return a 200.