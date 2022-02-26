Mon. Feb 28th, 2022

[Recording] Debate on Gilgit-Baltistan’s Proposed Constitutional Package: Opportunities & Challenges

Leaders and activists from Gilgit-Baltistan participated in a debate on the proposed constitutional package, focusing on the challenges and opportunities.

The penal included Deputy Speaker of GB Assembly Advocate Nazir Ahmad, PPP’s Abbas Mosvi, PMLN’s Ashraf Sada, AWP’s Farman Ali, and independent writer Amir Hussain. Also present was CM’s Special Assistant Yasir Abbas. The session was moderated by Fahmida Barcha and Zaigham Abbas.

The debate was livestreamed on Pamir Times’ Facebook page. Following is a recording of the debate:

Pamir Times

Pamir Times

Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth.

