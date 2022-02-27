KIU and Tang Int’l Education Service to offer ‘joint degree program’ for Engineering and Technology grads

ISLAMABAD: According to Gawadar Pro, Tang International Education Services China and Karakoram International University (KIU), Gilgit plan to enter into a collaboration agreement for a ‘joint degree program’ and to train Engineering and Technology graduates to envision China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) opportunities and challenges.

Vice-Chancellor KIU Engineer Professor Dr Attaullah Shah and Max Ma, Director & Executive President Tang International discussed the collaboration.

According to an official statement, the main objective of the meeting was to start ‘joint degree programs’ and to work together for the promotion of modern Engineering and Technology. The collaboration between KIU and Tang International will provide opportunities for Mining Engineers of Gilgit Baltistan to pursue their higher education in Chinese Universities. “The second objective of this collaboration is to train Engineering and Technology graduates to envision CPEC’s opportunities and challenges”.

KIU is the first university in GB, which is a meeting ground for students and academicians from countries of the region including China, Central Asian states, and Afghanistan for intellectual exchanges.

