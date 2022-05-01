Mon. May 2nd, 2022

Two women lose their lives in two separate incidents in Ishkoman Valley, Ghizer

1 day ago Pamir Times

Body of a woman being carried by the locals, who also protested against the district administration

ISHKOMAN: A woman allegedly fell in a water channel of a Hydroelectric Power House and lost her on Sunday. Per details shared by locals, a woman went to her land with her cattle and did not return. Worried family members seareched for her and found her body entangled in a wire mesh inside a waterchannel dug to supply water to a power house. There are reports that up to 7 people, and dozens of cattle, have lost their lives after falling into this particular water channel. Angered by the incident, the locals staged a protest demonstration and accused the district administration of criminal negligence leading to the loss of lives. Officials from the district administration held dialogue with the protesters.

n another tragic incident, a woman, a mother of five, allegedly died by suicide, hanging herself inside a cattle pen, in Chatorkhand. She, reportedly, was suffering from depression.

Police have launched an investigation to ascertain facts. It is pertinent to note that in the past many reported incidents of suicide have proven to homicides.

Reporting by Karim Ranjha and Durdana Sher

Pamir Times

administrator

Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth.

See author's posts

More Stories

Resident of Hunza killed in Uganda

2 days ago Pamir Times

Heatwave: MET issues GLOF alert for Shispher Glacier in Hunza

5 days ago Pamir Times

Youth protest against “construction mafia” for digging football ground

2 weeks ago Pamir Times

Contract signed for construction of 4MW Hydropower Project in Thak, Chilas

3 weeks ago Pamir Times

Female farmers from GB meet French envoy to ‘discuss opportunities in agriculture sector’

4 weeks ago Pamir Times

Community leader takes own life after leaving an audio note

4 weeks ago Pamir Times

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Two women lose their lives in two separate incidents in Ishkoman Valley, Ghizer

1 day ago Pamir Times

[Special Report] Why is Gilgit-Baltistan a heaven for Entomologists?

2 days ago Pamir Times

Resident of Hunza killed in Uganda

2 days ago Pamir Times

Heatwave: MET issues GLOF alert for Shispher Glacier in Hunza

5 days ago Pamir Times

GB Minister vows to defend rights of locals, after “being manhandled”

6 days ago Pamir Times
Instagram did not return a 200.
%d bloggers like this: