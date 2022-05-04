“Mysterious death” of young man shocks Ghanche, locals demand answers
GHANCHE: The dead body of the Ejaz, son of Sana Ullah, a resident of Yogo, was found in a river, near the Kiris bridge, 30 kilometres away from his native village. He had stepped out of his house the night before, after receiving a phone call, locals reported.
The deceased was reportedly a carpenter by profession.
Local sources have also reported, and shared photographs of the deceased, showing blood on his face. The photographs are too graphic to be posted online. Locals are reporting that the young man was apparently tortured.
Locals have reported that the body was laid to rest without any police investigation, or collection of forensic evidence, including details of the mysterious call the deceased received from an unidentified individual.
Locals have appealed to the Chief Minister and Inspector General of Police to take notice of this incident and order free and fair investigation.