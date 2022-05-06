Sat. May 7th, 2022

Two arrested in connection with murder of young man in Ghanche

2 days ago Pamir Times

File photo of the deceased youth, whose body was recovered from Shyok River

KHAPLU: Ghanche Police has arrested two people in connection with the alleged murder of Ejaz, a resident of Ghanche district.

The two suspects have been identified as Sajid son of Abdul Rahim and Jamil son of Sikandar, residents of Yugo village.

No details have yet surfaced about the motive behind the alleged murder. The suspects have reportedly confessed their crime, according to some sources. Police investigation is underway.

The body of Ejaz, bearing marks of torture according to plice report, was found in the Shyoke river, after he stepped out of his home in the night last week, never to return. He had reportedly received a call and stepped out of his house.

Police, denying accusations of negligence of laxity, has said that autopsy of the body was conducted and a free and fair investigation is underway.

