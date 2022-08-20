100s of households in Booni, Chitral, without power for 18 days

Reported by Fakhr-e-Alam

Upper Chitral: Electricity supply to over 180 households in Booni has not been restored even after 18 days. The areas of Raho Chinar, Charwelandeh, Hakimandur, to name a few, are facing continuous woodshedding after the only transformer of the area developed a fault three weeks ago.

The transformer was shifted first to Reshun and then to Koghuzi for repairing but since hasn’t been reinstalled after multiple deadlines. People have shown serious grievance against the concerned department, R.E and district administration and have warned of blocking roads in protest if their electricity supply is not restored soon.

Officials of the district administration had promised to lodge an FIR against the Residential Engineer (R.E) in Reshun if he doesn’t restored power supply to the area on Saturday but have taken no step so far. Meanwhile the area is submerged in darkness along with issues in mobile network and internet.

According to details PEDO in Upper Chitral has no reserve transformers in case of emergency and they bring transformers to their workshop in Koghuzi which takes weeks.

It has been learnt that mostly the locals in Upper Chitral repair their transformers through private workshops which costs thousands of rupees to them.

Pamir Times administrator Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth. See author's posts

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...