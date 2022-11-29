AKES,P students showcase talent during “Regional Competitions 2022” in Chitral

Chitral: (PR) The Aga Khan Schools – high and middle level – students in Chitral compete for the coveted positions as the co-curricular activities entered the grand finale today on November 25, 2022, at the Aga Khan Higher Secondary School Chitral. The final round competitions were held against 13 categories, including Husn-e Qirat, Na’at, National Anthem, national songs, speeches in English and Urdu and essay writing in English and Urdu, Quiz, Calligraphy, and pencil art.

The glamorous stage was set to receive participants from schools within the jurisdiction of all three Regional School Development Units (RSDUs), subunits of the AKES, P Chitral, namely Booni, Mestuj and Lower Chitral. Students had the opportunity to take part in categories of their interest at the intra-school level to be nominated for inter-school or cluster level followed by the second last stage at RSDU level and finally to make it to the last stage at Chitral as Regional Level Competition, where the best in Chitral region will stand out from the other participants as winners.

Colonel Sami Zaman Khan, Commandant Chitral Scouts graced the event as Chief Guest and Ms. Sarwat Jabin, Principal Government Girls Degree College Chitral presided over it. Other dignitaries included notable guests from both public and private sectors.

The program began with a welcome address by the General Manager AKES, P, GB and Chitral Brig (R) Khush Muhammad Khan. It was highlighted that Aga Khan Education Service strives for holistic development of the students through various co-curricular activities in order to inculcate in them the values which are an integral part of a student’s life. He gave a backflash of AKES, P’s advent in 1905 from Gawadar and said that this place occupies a significant place in today’s Pakistan. Currently AKES, P runs more than 150 schools where more than 53 thousand students are getting education. When AKES became functional in Chitral back in 1980, the literacy rate of girls’ education was only 2%. Now AKES has embarked on improving Early Childhood (ECD) education; bringing quality in the schools by affiliating them with the Aga Khan Examination Board (AKU-EB) as it is a proven fact that ‘assessment drives learning’. The third endeavor undertaken by the AKES is to upgrade schools so that education from KG to Higher Secondary is available to students at their doorstep. In addition to it, the infrastructure development and resource provision are other important interventions. He said that the program on that day was a series of events where students have proven their mettle and talent in various items to make it to the regional level.

The Chief Guest in his address to the audience acknowledged the contribution of AKDN in Pakistan. He was of the view that the organization has worked hand in gloves with the government for the development of the country. On this occasion, he reminisced his childhood and school days as he appreciated the students for their ‘wonderful performance’ by taking their names individually. He also underscored his long-lasting relationship with the community in Karachi, Gilgit and Chitral during his service. He praised the students generously by comparing their abilities with children in down cities. He was all praise to see students accent during their speeches. The item of national song reminded him of occasions like 6 September or any other big event. The speech ended on positive prospects about the future of Pakistan as witnessed by the performance, confidence, and talent of the students.

The President in her speech appreciated the role of AKES in promoting female education. She noted that the participants were mostly girls and emphasized on coordination to further improve women education. She showed her confidence on the glorious past, magnificent present and bright future of our children. At the end she also appreciated the administration for arranging such an organized event.

The categories won by students were: Qira’at 1st position was bagged by Mahrina, student of AKS Raman; winner of Hamd was Sara Salim who is a student of Aga Khan Higher Secondary Junior Campus Dolomuch. The student of AKS Susum, Tanisha grabbed the 1st position in Na’at; students of AKS Shuist won the national anthem whereas the national song item was won by students of AKS Brep. Urdu speech was won by Sadia Jaffar, student AKS Susum and English speech by Shahzadi, student of Meregram No. 2. The Urdu essay finalist was Anmol who is a student of AKS Parwak; Urdu calligraphy belonged to AKS Royee; English calligraphy was won by Tashfeen Akhtar, student of AKS Mastuj. The quiz competition and Pencil Art were won by students of AKS Booni.

In the concluding segment, the students were awarded shields and certificates in recognition of their performance.

Pamir Times administrator Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth. See author's posts

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...