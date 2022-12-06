GBTechive, partners train 34 Tech-Fellows to equip higher secondary schools with latest technology

GILGIT: GBTechive and partners started training session for the 34 newly hired Tech-Fellows to connect 34 higher secondary schools of Gilgit-Baltistan to modern learning methods, equip schools with latest technology through LMS blended solution with central cloud based server. The two-week long training was started on Tuesday at Government Boys High School No. 1 Gilgit.

The Department of Education has awarded the project to a consortium led by GBTechive – a technology company based in Gilgit along with other partner institutions i.e., Dilyab Technologies and Tele Taaleem through a competitive process.

The project has hired thirty-four Tech-Fellows for the implementation of the program in selected schools. The project will also equip schools with solar power backup, blended learning technologies and setting up digitally powered classrooms in selected schools in ten districts of Gilgit-Baltistan. With LED screens, tablets, chromebooks and a specially designed LMS, the methods will bring drastic changes and prepare the region for future tech challenges.

This solution will be networked to an onsite server which will be preloaded with educational content delivered by the technology partners. For the first time in Pakistan, each lab will also have a technology fellow who will be trained on the LMS usage and will incorporate the digital content in the daily lessons.

