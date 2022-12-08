GB Chief Court orders police to arrest gang accused of sexual assault within a week

GILGIT: The Chief Court of Gilgit-Baltistan has ordered the police to arrest and produce a group of youth accused of sexually assaulting their classmate within a week, at any cost.

Judge Ali Baig, while hearing the case, gave a deadline of 13th December to the Police to arrest the absconding youth.

The Chief Court’s judge directed the Superintendent of Police of personally ensure arrest of the accused sex offenders.

A young college student was sexually assaulted by a gang near the Karakoram International University campus in Gilgit. The youth fled the gang and jumped into a river to save his life. Some of the youth accused of the offense have not been arrested so far.

