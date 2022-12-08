Fri. Dec 9th, 2022

GB Chief Court orders police to arrest gang accused of sexual assault within a week

1 day ago Pamir Times

Justice Ali Baig

GILGIT: The Chief Court of Gilgit-Baltistan has ordered the police to arrest and produce a group of youth accused of sexually assaulting their classmate within a week, at any cost.

Judge Ali Baig, while hearing the case, gave a deadline of 13th December to the Police to arrest the absconding youth.

The Chief Court’s judge directed the Superintendent of Police of personally ensure arrest of the accused sex offenders.

A young college student was sexually assaulted by a gang near the Karakoram International University campus in Gilgit. The youth fled the gang and jumped into a river to save his life. Some of the youth accused of the offense have not been arrested so far.

Pamir Times

administrator

Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth.

See author's posts

