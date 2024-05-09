Baltistan Highway Upgradation Proposal Recommended to ECNEC, Budget Set at 33 Billion Rupees

ISLAMABAD: A project focused on “improvement, upgradation and widening of Jaglote-Skardu Road (aka Baltistan Highway) has been recommended to ECNEC for further deliberation. The revised project will cost almost 33,270 million (33bn) rupees, if approved.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the Central Development Working Party (CDWP) in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Planning Awais Manzur Sumra, Members of the Planning Commission, Additional Secretary Planning, and representatives from Federal Ministries and Provincial Governments.

A number of projects, cost almost 126billion rupees, were discussed during the meeting. One of the project wsa titled “Improvement, Upgradation, and Widening of Jaglot – Skardu Road 164 km (2nd revised)” valued at Rs. 33,270.600 million.

This project involves widening, upgrading, and improving the existing 167 km Jaglot Skardu road, and the construction of 21 new bridges and culverts.

Pamir Times administrator Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth. See author's posts

