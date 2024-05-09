Featured

Baltistan Highway Upgradation Proposal Recommended to ECNEC, Budget Set at 33 Billion Rupees

Pamir Times Follow on Twitter Send an email 2 days ago
1 minute read
Jaglote-Skardu Road (JSR) Photography by Syed Waseem Haider

ISLAMABAD: A project focused on “improvement, upgradation and widening of Jaglote-Skardu Road (aka Baltistan Highway) has been recommended to ECNEC for further deliberation. The revised project will cost almost 33,270 million (33bn) rupees, if approved.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the Central Development Working Party (CDWP) in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Planning Awais Manzur Sumra, Members of the Planning Commission, Additional Secretary Planning, and representatives from Federal Ministries and Provincial Governments.

A number of projects, cost almost 126billion rupees, were discussed during the meeting. One of the project wsa titled “Improvement, Upgradation, and Widening of Jaglot – Skardu Road 164 km (2nd revised)” valued at Rs. 33,270.600 million.

This project involves widening, upgrading, and improving the existing 167 km Jaglot Skardu road, and the construction of 21 new bridges and culverts.

Pamir Times

administrator

Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth.

See author's posts

Pamir Times Follow on Twitter Send an email 2 days ago
1 minute read

Related Articles

Tabeer e Nau – A Creative Summer School in Hunza

February 18, 2020

Sost Dry Port: Chinese management ready for audit, say Directors

September 19, 2014

Registration of 229 non-functional NGOs cancelled in Baltistan Division

January 8, 2016

The Murree-ification of Hunza

August 2, 2019

Leave a Reply

© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
Developed by: Qashqar | The Leading IT Company
Back to top button