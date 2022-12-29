4 arrested on charges of blackmailing and sexually abusing a young girl for more than a year
SKARDU/GILGIT: Rondu Police arrested 4 people on charges of sexually abusing a young girl.
The girl, identity withheld for privacy purposes, was allegedly gang raped by multiple people over a period of one year. The accused reportedly used recorded a sexual assault and then used the video to blackmail the young girl.
The horrific assaults took place in Tormik Valley, Rondu, according to multiple local sources.
CM Khalid Khurshid has expressed rage over the horrific incident and ordered strict strict action against the culprits.
Noted lawyer and progressive activist Asif Naji, while talking to Pamir Times, demanded transparent inquiry and arresting of all the accused and suspects.