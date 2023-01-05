Thu. Jan 5th, 2023

Mother and her daughter arrested on charges of murdering a newborn child

8 hours ago Pamir Times

SKARDU: Police in Skardu has arrested a woman and her daughter on the charges of murdering a newborn child.

The horrific incident reportedly took place at the Regional Headquarters Hospital in Skardu where a newborn child was found inside a toilet.

A sweeper reportedly heard a baby crying inside a toilet. On inquiry he found the child stuck inside the toilet. The sweper reportedly tried to recover the child but failed as the child was stuck inside the toilet. By the time the Sweeper was able to inform others, the child was dead. The body of the child was recovered.

The incident was reported to the Hospital’s Police Chowki. Police has initially arrested a woman, allegedly the mother of the newborn, and her daughter and started investigation.

Pamir Times

administrator

Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth.

See author's posts

More Stories

Efforts underway to arrest 4 more accused of blackmailing and sexually abusing teenager girl: SSP Mirza Hassan

7 days ago Pamir Times

4 arrested on charges of blackmailing and sexually abusing a young girl for more than a year

7 days ago Pamir Times

Deputy Commissioner Diamer’s camp office attacked with explosive. No losses reported

1 week ago Pamir Times

Man accused of stealing over 60mn rupees from Karakoram Cooperative Bank arrested

2 weeks ago Pamir Times

Mother shot dead during armed robbery in Gilgit

2 weeks ago Pamir Times

GB Chief Court orders police to arrest gang accused of sexual assault within a week

4 weeks ago Pamir Times

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Mother and her daughter arrested on charges of murdering a newborn child

8 hours ago Pamir Times

Five digital media journalist awarded for impactful reporting on religious minorities

4 days ago Pamir Times

Prince Abbas Khan of Hunza is no more

5 days ago Pamir Times

Reflections on 2022

6 days ago Pamir Times

Efforts underway to arrest 4 more accused of blackmailing and sexually abusing teenager girl: SSP Mirza Hassan

7 days ago Pamir Times
Instagram did not return a 200.
%d bloggers like this: