Mother and her daughter arrested on charges of murdering a newborn child

SKARDU: Police in Skardu has arrested a woman and her daughter on the charges of murdering a newborn child.

The horrific incident reportedly took place at the Regional Headquarters Hospital in Skardu where a newborn child was found inside a toilet.

A sweeper reportedly heard a baby crying inside a toilet. On inquiry he found the child stuck inside the toilet. The sweper reportedly tried to recover the child but failed as the child was stuck inside the toilet. By the time the Sweeper was able to inform others, the child was dead. The body of the child was recovered.

The incident was reported to the Hospital’s Police Chowki. Police has initially arrested a woman, allegedly the mother of the newborn, and her daughter and started investigation.

