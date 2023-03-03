Tue. Mar 7th, 2023

1.27 bn rupees potable water supply project approved for Central Hunza

4 days ago Pamir Times

Illustration showing the pipeline to be built as part of the project

GILGIT: Central Development Working Party has approved a ‘mega’ water supply project for Central Hunza. Expected to be completed in three years, the project will cost 1270mn (1.27bn) rupees, said a press release.

As part of the project, a 32km long pipeline will be constructed from Attabad Lake.

Additional Chief Secretary for Planning and Development, Aziz Ahmad Jamali represented GB government during the meeting, while Secretary Works Safdar Khan participated virtually.

Central Hunza, a hub of commercial activities, as well as the most populous part of the district, has been facing potable water issue for a long time.

The Central Hunza region also faces water shortage for irrigation purposes.

Pamir Times

administrator

Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth.

See author's posts

More Stories

Apex Commitee vows to maintain peace in Gilgit-Baltistan

3 weeks ago Pamir Times

Teenager “takes his own life” after being accused of stealing

1 month ago Pamir Times

Gilgit-Baltistan govt has miserbly failed to provide basic facilities in Hunza: Press Conference

2 months ago Pamir Times

National Action Plan reactivated in Gilgit-Baltistan, to “ensure peace and stability”

2 months ago Pamir Times

Prince Abbas Khan of Hunza is no more

2 months ago Pamir Times

4 arrested on charges of blackmailing and sexually abusing a young girl for more than a year

2 months ago Pamir Times

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Murder or Suicide? Missing youth found dead

2 days ago Pamir Times

World Wildlife Day celebrated in Gilgit

4 days ago Pamir Times

1.27 bn rupees potable water supply project approved for Central Hunza

4 days ago Pamir Times

Hunza Festival coming to Islamabad

7 days ago Pamir Times

Needed: History Department at Karakoram Int’l University

1 week ago Pamir Times
Instagram did not return a 200.
%d bloggers like this: