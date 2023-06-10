Role of media in climate change action and disaster risk management discussed during workshop organized by PRCS GB

Gilgit: (PR) Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) Gilgit-Baltistan in partnership with the German Red Cross successfully conducted a one-day awareness workshop for media professionals on Climate Change and Disaster Risk Management (DRM). The workshop, titled “Role of Media in CCA and DRM,” took place in Gilgit and gathered 30 participants representing various media outlets.

The workshop aimed to enhance the understanding of media professionals regarding the critical issues of climate change and the crucial role they can play in raising awareness among the masses. Through interactive sessions and insightful discussions, the participants were provided with valuable insights into the challenges posed by climate change and the significance of effective disaster risk management.

Brigadier (Retd) Saleem Mahmood, Chairman of PRCS Gilgit-Baltistan, delivered the closing remarks of the workshop, highlighting the urgent need for media personnel to actively engage in highlighting climate change issues. He emphasized the role of media as a powerful tool to communicate the challenges faced by communities and how it can influence public opinion and policy-making.

Mr. Imran Rana, PRCS Gilgit-Baltistan Provincial Secretary, provided insights into the organization’s mandate, activities, achievements, and the challenges it faces. He also urged media professionals to engage with the Gilgit-Baltistan Government to advocate for adequate financial support to ensure the long-term sustainability of PRCS GB.

Mr. Sheraz Hussain, Assistant Director of the Gilgit-Baltistan Environmental Protection Agency, presented an overview of the prevailing climate change scenario in the region. He highlighted the pressing need for collective action and sustainable measures to mitigate the impact of climate change.

Mr. Manzar Shigri, a senior journalist, shared valuable insights on reporting climate-related issues and emphasized the importance of creating human interest stories to engage the public and foster a sense of urgency.

Mr. Junaid Abbas, Climate Change Officer at PRCS GB, discussed the objectives of the PRCS Climate Advocacy & Coordination for Resilient Action (CACRA) project. He shed light on the various activities being undertaken under the project to promote climate resilience and coordination among stakeholders

Pamir Times administrator Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth. See author's posts

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...