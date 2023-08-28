Fostering Unity: Combating Sectarianism in Gilgit-Baltistan

By Altaf Kumail

History makes it clear that unity and harmony among nations play a pivotal role in their rise and fall, progress and decline, prosperity and adversity, well-being and misfortune, strength and weakness. Nations that hold onto the bonds of unity achieve success and triumph, while those that forsake mutual harmony, falling into internal disagreements, divisions, and mutual hatred, face the worst defeats, failures, and humiliation.

For the preservation of any nation’s existence, unity and agreement are imperative, enabling them to respond resolutely to their adversaries’ conspiracies. Unfortunately, recent days have witnessed an alarming situation in Gilgit-Baltistan, marked by concealed and brazen strife and sectarian biases, resulting in protests staged at every street corner due to hatred and enmity. Once again, the serene atmosphere of Gilgit-Baltistan is being disrupted by sectarian discord, aiming to disrupt the peaceful environment through sectarian unrest.

Regrettably, a trend has begun where whenever peace and tranquility need to be established and sustained in the region, sectarian differences are inflamed to create divisions between Shia and Sunni, leading to the erosion of unity and solidarity, serving the interests and objectives of those who seek to capitalize on the situation.

Gilgit-Baltistan is a region of strategic significance, attracting both external and internal opportunistic elements, with their gaze fixed on personal gains, always seeking excuses to spread sectarian animosity among the populace. They believe that their sectarian divisions act as a safe haven, and these elements have indeed succeeded once again in fostering sectarian animosity.

Now, to defeat these elements decisively, the conscious and conscientious people of Gilgit-Baltistan need to embrace unity and inter-Muslim collaboration, keeping their religious and sectarian differences at bay, fortifying the bonds of unity , harmony, and brotherhood. This is vital because in this era of the internet and social media, situations like these can be manipulated by vested interests. Our region cannot endure the burden of further discord and divisions, necessitating the urgency of unity and agreement.

The sole path to overcome all these issues and challenges lies in robust, organized, and steadfast unity and harmony.

