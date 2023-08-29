2 policemen, a govt teacher suspended for posting ‘controversial content’ on social media

GILGIT: The Gilgit-Baltistan govt has started action against government employees who are accused of being involved in sectarian hate-speech on social media.

Two policemen were suspended from services and inquiry was launched against them for further disciplinary action by the Gilgit-Baltistan Police. Both are accused of sharing controversial sectarian content on social media.

GB Education Department also suspended a teacher (BPS 14) on similar accusations and a Show Cause Notice was also served to him, said a press statement.

Disciplinary actions are being taken in view of the decision made during the recently held Apex Committee meeting.

GB govt has, through a notification, directed all govt departments to prepare lists of employees involved in fanning sectarian hate and act against them.

Common citizens have also been warned that social media is being monitored and those involved in spreading sectarian hate will be penalized.

