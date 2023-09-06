Operation underway to eliminate any remaining terrorists in border areas of Lower Chitral: ISPR

ISLAMABAD: Inter Services Publication Relations (ISPR), the media wing of Pakistan Army, has confirmed that four soldiers were martyred in a clash with TTP terrorists in the border areas of Lower Chitral, in the vicinity of the Kalash Valley.

The attacks conducted from terrorists based in Afghanistan on two posts were repulsed.

ISPR has said that threats were known and “own posts were on high alert” in advance. Soldiers fought valiantly and sent 12 terrorists “to hell”, said ISPRS.

Four soldiers, from the paramilitary force Chitral Scouts, also lost their lives.

Deputy Commissioner of Lower Chitral had earlier told the media that 9 terrorists were killed and around 40 were injured.

The border area is being sanitised to eliminate any remaining terrorists, added the ISPR report.

