63 development projects, costing almost 6bn rupees, approved

GILGIT: 4th meeting of the Gilgit-Baltistan Departmental Development Working Party (GB-DDWP) was held on October 2nd and 3rd, 2023, chaired by the Additional Chief Secretary Development. Significant progress was made during the meeting, said a press release.

A total of 71 schemes were discussed, out of which 63 projects, costing around 5995mn rupees, were approved.

Moreover, 40MW Hanzel HPP project under PSDP (federal financed) was recommended for further consideration. 7 projects were deferred.

The schemes approved are focused on developments in the Home & Prison and Law Department, Education, Water & Power, Health, LG&RD, Works , Agriculture , Tourism, and Social Welfare, per the press release.