CM approves establishment of “Gilgit-Baltistan Commission on the Status of Women”

ISLAMABAD: Chief Minister Haji Gulbar Khan has approved establishment of the Gilgit-Baltistan Commission on the Status of Women, terming it a “historic milestone for the women of GB”.

Earlier today, a signing ceremony was held at the Gilgit-Batlistan House in Islamabad.

“The Commission will play a key role in protecting womne from violence”, said Nilofar Bakhtiar, Chairperson of the National Commission on the Status of Women”, speaking at the occasion.

She further added that NCSW and its national and UN Partners jointly achieved worked and advocated for establishment of the GB Commission on the Status of Women”. “Our mission is to strengthen these commissions to ensure the safeguarding of women’s rights”.

During the ceremony, Chief Minister GB reassured his commitment to provide every possible support for the promotion and protection of the rights of women and girls of Gilgit Baltistan.

