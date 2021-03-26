GB Govt plans ‘crackdown on social media’ to curb hate speech in the wake of Naltar terror attack

GILGIT: The Gilgit-Baltistan government has issued a notification ordering law enforcement agencies to take ‘stern action’ against social media users engaged in sharing of hate material.

According to a notification issued by Deputy Secretary Abbas Ali Khan, the Inspector Genera of Police and other administration officials are to work with the Federal Investigation Agency’s Divisional and District set-ups to identify social media account holders accused of sharing ‘false and fabricated’ messages, as well as hate material on social media.

Hundreds of posts, videos (some livestreamed) have appeared on social media, specially Facebook, since a terrorist attack in Naltar Valley which led to the death of 6 people belonging to the Gujjar community.

The government has arrested over a dozen people, reportedly including three main perpetrators, and action has been started. However, sectarian and militant organizations are trying to flare up emotions by issuing statements and threatening messages online and offline.

After observing years of sectarian turmoil, Gilgit-Baltistan saw relative peace during the last five years, but the situation has suddenly deteriorated after the latest terrorist attack.

People from all walks of life, including religious scholars and leaders of all sects, have condemned the terrorist attack and demanded action against perpetrators and abettors.

