Gilgit-Baltistan govt introducing Fleet Fuel Card system for official vehicles

GILGIT: The government of Gilgit-Baltistan has decided to introduce fleet-fuel card system to make sure that official fuel is only obtained for official vehicles.

The measure has been taken in view of the malpractices that allowed officials to use official fuel for personal vehicles, costing the exchequer billions every year.

A fleet card, commonly referred to as a fuel card or a business gas card, can help control costs in ways other payment methods can’t, ensuring money is only spent on fuel for official vehicles.

The system will come in effect from November 2023. A circular has been issued instructing all department heads to make necessary arrangements to shift to the Fleet Fuel Card system.

