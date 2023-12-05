JIT formed to investigate Hudur Massacre, over a dozen held on suspicion

GILGIT: The Government of Gilgit-Baltistan has formed a Joint-Investigation Team (JIT) to investigate the Hudur Massacre. The team will be led by SP Sher Khan of Gilgit-Baltistan Police. JITs usually also have members of various intelligence agencies.

“Around a dozen and half” people were also reportedly detained for investigation, according to information released by the government.

9 people were killed and over two dozen injured after terrorists opened indiscriminate fire on a passenger bus traveling from Gahkhuch (Ghizer) to Rawalpindi.

