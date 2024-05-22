Princess Zahra Aga Khan reaffirms AKDN’s support for development of Gilgit-Baltistan

GILGIT: Princess Zahra Aga Khan, daughter of the hereditary Shia Ismaili spiritual leader, Aga Khan IV, has

reaffirmed the Aga Khan Development Netowrk’s support for the development of Gilgit-Baltistan.

Having arrived in Gilgit today, she met with the Governor and Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan, and other government officials.

The region’s political leaders acknowledged and appreciated AKDN’s role in the region’s development, said two separate press releases by the Governor and CM secretariat.

Chief Minister Haji Gulbar Khan conveyed his best wishes to His Highness the Aga Khan, and also extended an invitation to him to visit GB, the press statement furhter added.

The Chief Minister urged Princess Zahra to expand AKDN’s activities to all remote parts of the region, especially in the field of health and education. The CM said that while the physical infrastructure has been built, there are issues related to availability of quality health professionals in the region, an area in which AKDN can play its role.

Princess Zahra visited different AKDN projects in Gilgit city, and also inaugurated the newly established Aga Khan Hospital Gilgit, which is an upgraded and enhanced version of the Aga Khan Medical Center, Gilgit.

She is also scheduled to inaugurate and visit different projects, including a new health facility and a girls hostel.

Pamir Times administrator Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth. See author's posts

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

LinkedIn

