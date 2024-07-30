Lawyer bodies in Gilgit-Baltistan condemn adding AAC leaders to Schedule 4 of the Anti-Terrorism Act

GILGIT: A number of lawyer bodies, including GB Bar Council and several district Bar Associations have strongly condemned adding the leadership of Awami Action Committee (AAC) to Schedule 4 list of the Anti-Terrorism Act.

Calling it a violation of Pakistan’s constittuion, the Gilgit-Baltistan High Count Bar Association has demanded removing the AAC leaders, including Chairman Ehsan Ali Advocate, from the list and halting actions under the said law against residents of Gilgit-Baltistan till resolution of the region’s constitutional status.

Gilgit Bar Association, and Hunza Bar Association, in seperate press releases, have made the same demands, while asking the government and administration in Gilgit-Baltistan to refrain from scuttling freedom of expression in the region.

Lawyer bodies also plan to challenge the act in a court of law, said Ashfaq Advcoate, if the political leaders and trade union leaders were not removed from the Schedule 4 list.

