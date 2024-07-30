Featured

Lawyer bodies in Gilgit-Baltistan condemn adding AAC leaders to Schedule 4 of the Anti-Terrorism Act

Pamir Times Follow on Twitter Send an email 5 days ago
1 minute read

GILGIT: A number of lawyer bodies, including GB Bar Council and several district Bar Associations have strongly condemned adding the leadership of Awami Action Committee (AAC) to Schedule 4 list of the Anti-Terrorism Act.

Calling it a violation of Pakistan’s constittuion, the Gilgit-Baltistan High Count Bar Association has demanded removing the AAC leaders, including Chairman Ehsan Ali Advocate, from the list and halting actions under the said law against residents of Gilgit-Baltistan till resolution of the region’s constitutional status.

Gilgit Bar Association, and Hunza Bar Association, in seperate press releases, have made the same demands, while asking the government and administration in Gilgit-Baltistan to refrain from scuttling freedom of expression in the region.

Lawyer bodies also plan to challenge the act in a court of law, said Ashfaq Advcoate, if the political leaders and trade union leaders were not removed from the Schedule 4 list.

 

 

Pamir Times

administrator

Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth.

See author's posts

Pamir Times Follow on Twitter Send an email 5 days ago
1 minute read

Related Articles

Gilgit Jailbreak: Case registered against 7 officials under Anti-Terrorism Act

February 28, 2015

PPP files petition demanding disqualification of caretaker govt in Gilgit-Baltistan

February 9, 2015

Hunza sit-in postponed after GB caretaker cabinet assures initiation of legal process to release prisoners

October 10, 2020

Islamabad: Civil Society condemns attack on Ismaili Muslims

May 14, 2015

Leave a Reply

© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
Developed by: Qashqar | The Leading IT Company
Back to top button