Honour Killing: A Persistent Threat to Women’s Rights in Gilgit-Baltistan

Honour killing, a brutal and heinous practice, continues to plague Gilgit-Baltistan, claiming the lives of number of women every year. The recent killing of a 17-year-old girl in Sultan Abad, Gilgit, has once again brought this issue to the forefront, highlighting the need for urgent attention and action from policymakers, law enforcement agencies, and civil society.

Around 500 honour killings are reported in Pakistan each year , according to advocacy groups.

According to the Gilgit-Baltistan police, 18 cases of honour killing were reported in 2024, a stark reminder that this practice remains a serious threat to women’s lives in the region. However, local experts believe that the actual number of honour killings may be much higher, as many cases go unreported or are misclassified as suicides.

The issue of honour killing is deeply ingrained in societal attitudes and norms, making it a challenging task to eradicate. Several factors contribute to the prevalence of honour killing in Gilgit-Baltistan, including women’s deprivation from education, which limits their awareness of their rights and makes them more vulnerable to violence. The lack of human rights education in schools and communities also perpetuates a culture of silence and acceptance of violence against women. Furthermore, women’s lack of awareness about their rights and the legal recourse available to them makes it difficult for them to seek help and protection.

The absence of proactive measures, such as women police stations and adequate response to GBV complaints, also exacerbates the problem. Many women who are victims of violence do not have access to shelters or safe spaces, leaving them without a place to seek refuge.

In some cases, the perpetrators are able to manipulate the system by registering the case as a normal murder or suicide, thereby avoiding accountability for their crimes. Furthermore, the fact that the complainant in honour killing cases is often a relative of the victim and the culprit is also a close relative, makes it even more difficult to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Due to the social acceptance of honour killing, in many cases, fake honour killings are arranged to remove an enemy or to settle scores. In some instances, women are killed in the name of honour for demanding their rightful share in property or for exercising their right to freedom of choice. Love marriages or court marriages often result in honour killings, highlighting the need for a broader understanding of this issue.

It is essential to investigate each case of honour killing properly, considering the complex motivations behind these crimes. Registering crimes against honour, including violence in the name of honour, killing in the name of honour, and other forms of victimization, can help to broaden the data and provide a more accurate understanding of the issue.

One of the major obstacles in tackling honour killing is the legal framework that allows the complainant to pardon the offender. This provision can often lead to perpetrators escaping punishment, perpetuating a culture of impunity. To address this issue, many experts and activists have demanded that honour killing be considered a crime against the state, rather than a personal matter, and that the complainant should be the state, not the victim’s family.

While there have been debates and discussions on this issue in policy-making forums, including the Senate, no concrete action has been taken to amend the law. However, law enforcement agencies and the judiciary can play a crucial role in sensitizing complainants and ensuring that perpetrators are brought to justice.

Awareness and sensitization are key to discouraging the social acceptance of honour killing. It is essential to educate people about the gravity of this crime and its devastating impact on women’s lives and their generations. Honour killing is not just a matter of personal or family honour; it is a form of terrorism that instills fear and terror in the minds of women, restricting their freedom and autonomy.

The state has a critical role to play in preventing honour killings and ensuring that perpetrators are held accountable for their crimes. It is imperative that policymakers and law enforcement agencies take concrete steps to address this issue, including providing support and protection to victims’ families and witnesses.

Recommendations

To address the issue of honour killing, the following recommendations are proposed:

1. Amend the law: Honour killing should be considered a crime against the state, and the complainant should be the state, not the victim’s family.

2. Sensitize law enforcement agencies and judiciary: Law enforcement agencies and the judiciary should be sensitized to the issue of honour killing and its impact on women’s lives.

3. Awareness and sensitization: Awareness and sensitization campaigns should be conducted to educate people about the gravity of honour killing and its devastating impact on women’s lives.

4. Support and protection: Support and protection should be provided to victims’ families and witnesses.

5. Data collection: Accurate data on honour killings and other crimes in the name of honour should be collected and maintained to track the prevalence of this practice and to identify areas where interventions are needed.

6. Proactive women police stations: Establish proactive women police stations that can respond effectively to GBV complaints.

7. Shelters for victims: Establish shelters for victims of violence, providing a safe place for women to seek refuge.

8. Human rights education: Incorporate human rights education in schools and communities to promote awareness and understanding of women’s rights.

9. Implement a multi-sectoral response mechanism to GBV: Ensure the implementation of the multi-sectoral coordination mechanism to responed GBV in GB, developed by women development department GB in collaboration with AKF and AKRSP with the support of UNFPA in 2024.

10. Strengthen laws and policies: Strengthen laws and policies to protect women and girls from violence and discrimination.

11. Community engagement: Engage with local communities to promote a culture of respect for women’s rights and to challenge societal attitudes and norms that perpetuate honour killing.

By implementing these recommendations, we can work towards creating a society where women’s lives are valued and respected, and where honour killing is no longer tolerated.

Israruddin Israr author The contributor is a Gilgit-based columnist and human rights activist focusing on advocacy for the rights of vulnerable segments of society. Currently, he is associated with HRCP as its regional coordinator for Gilgit Baltistan. See author's posts

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

LinkedIn

