FIA Launches Investigation After Doctored Explicit Video Featuring Top Political Leaders Surfaces Online

Federal investigation Agency (FIA) has launched a probe after an allegedly doctored video of the Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan appeared online. According to people who have watched the video, the CM has been shown in an inappropriate way along with a female member of the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly.

Social media has risen in uproar after the fake video appeared on the internet.

There are reports that the profile that uploaded the video has not deleted it.

FIA has launched an investigation to find out the perpetrator (s). Netizens are demanding strict action against those involved in preparing and uploading the video.

Digitally altered videos are becoming a problem in the Gilgit-Baltistan region, where several such incidents have been reported over the last few years.

It is pertinent to note that creating and distributing digitally altered explicit content is a punishable offence in Pakistan, that could land the perpetrator with 5 years in jail, 5 million rupees in fines, or both.

Pamir Times administrator Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth. See author's posts

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

LinkedIn

