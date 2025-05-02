Clean Gilgit-Baltistan Project by Nestlé Pakistan Reaches Askole – Zero Point to K2

SKARDU: In line with its vision for a waste-free future, Nestlé Pakistan has expanded the Clean Gilgit-Baltistan Project (CGBP) to Askole – Zero Point, a remote hamlet located almost 10,000 feet above sea level and the final settlement before the K2 base camp. The initiative will support the collection and recycling of approximately 40,000 kilograms of annual plastic waste from the region.

As part of the expansion, Nestlé Pakistan has donated a compressing and baling machine to the Central Karakoram National Park (CKNP). The machine will enable efficient compression of various types of plastics and paper waste collected in the area, which will then be transported downstream for recycling in collaboration with the Gilgit Baltistan Waste Management Company (GBWMC).

Acknowledging the effort, Raja Nasir, Minister for Planning, Government of Gilgit-Baltistan said,

“We are delighted at Nestlé’s efforts for a waste-free future, in this fragile site Askole, that is close to important glaciers of Baltoro and Biafo, considered to be the gateway to some of world’s highest peaks and the launchpad for mountaineering expeditions.”

Speaking on the occasion, Jason Avanceña, CEO Nestlé Pakistan, said,

“We are accelerating our actions to reduce the environmental impact of various kinds of packaging waste. Our vision is that none of our packaging, including plastics, ends up in landfill nor in oceans, lakes and rivers.”

“Tackling packaging waste requires a collective action of leveraging public private partnerships to find improved solutions to reduce, reuse and recycle,” he added.

Sharing key project milestones, Sheikh Waqar Ahmad, Head of Corporate Affairs & Sustainability, Nestlé Pakistan, said, “Earlier, as part of the CGBP, Nestlé installed three compressing and baling machines, one each in Gilgit, Hunza and Skardu, along with a sorting machine in collaboration with EPA-GB and GBWMC. In the last five years, these efforts culminated into waste management facilitation of over 6800 tons of plastic packaging in the region, making a positive environmental impact.”

Nestlé Pakistan has previously contributed to regional sustainability by installing 225 benches and over 100 waste bins made from recycled plastic across 16 tourist hotspots in Gilgit, Hunza, Skardu, Shigar, and Kharmang. The company also donated 15,000 reusable bags for distribution among local communities.

Commissioner Baltistan, Kamal Khan, appreciated the expansion of the project to Askole – Zero Point and emphasized the importance of preserving the natural landscape of the region.

“We are thankful that Nestlé is playing a role in promoting a waste-free Gilgit-Baltistan.”

Also present at the occasion were Wali Ullah Fallahi, Deputy Commissioner Shigar, and senior representatives of CKNP and local administration.

This initiative contributes to UN Sustainable Development Goals 12 (Responsible Consumption & Production) and 17 (Partnerships for the Goals), by improving waste management systems and supporting local environmental resilience in one of Pakistan’s most ecologically sensitive regions.

