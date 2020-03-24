Four localities in Nagar District declared “Red Zones” to halt Community Spread of Coronaviruses

Nagar: Officials of health department posing with an ambulance

NAGAR: The Coronavirus District Coordination Committee in Nagar has decided to activate Mohallah Level Committees and discontinue movements between villages in order to limit local transmission of Coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Gilgit-Baltistan governments’ special committee on Coronavirus has decided to declare four areas of Nagar District – Nagar Khas, Sumayar, Pisan and Minapin – as red zones due to increased evidence of local transmissions in these area.

These areas will effectively serve as quarantines in order to restrict further spread.

GB government has decided to enforce more restrictions in order to enforce ‘home lockdown’.

Nagar is the most affected district of Gilgit-Baltistan, so far.

About Author Pamir Times administrator pamir.times@gmail.com http://pamirtimes.net/ Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth. See author's posts

Share this:

WhatsApp

Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...