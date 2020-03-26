Third suspected Coronavirus patient from Chitral sent to Peshawar for testing

Patients have to be transported for several hours, across the Lawari pass, to reach Peshawar, 365 kilometers away

By Gul Hamaad Farooqi

CHITRAL: Due to increasing number of Corona patients in the country and Govt claims for providing of all facilities in hospitals termed wrong at Chitral As there is no facilities for scanning, diagnosing of Corona suspected patients at Upper and Lower Chitral (both districts) Suspected patients being referring to Peshawar which take 15 hours journey and in case of positive case it is fear that virus of this disese will spread in whole area to Peshawar.

Recently another suspected coronavirus patient, third from Chitral, has been sent to Peshawar for test as the two districts have no testing facility. Iqbal Murad from Torkhow, who is settled in Bakrabad, told this scribe that his nephew Hanifullah, 20, a second year student of Govt Degree College Chitral, had gone to Karachi for treatment of epilepsy. He returned a few days ago and was suffering from flu and body pain.

He was taken to DHQ hospital from where he was sent to Peshawar. He said his family members were now put on quarantine and police and Chitral levies forces were guarding the house.

Earlier, two suspected patients were separately shifted to Peshawar for Covid-19 test from Chiral. The first one tested negative while the results of the second and third are awaited.

Meanwhile medical Superintendent of District Headquarters Hospital Chitral told this scribe that although he had declared 14 bed isolation ward but unfortunately there is no ventilator machine. Only four ventilators machines existing there but they are not functioning for the last four years. As well as the hospital has no scanner machine, laboratory or other equipment’s or sources of diagnosing Corona virus diseases at Lower and Upper Chitral.

Social and political segments of Chitral have appeal to Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan for provision of scanners machines, ventilators and other equipment’s immediately to Chitral because these two districts are very far flung and patients taking 15 hours to reach Peshawar.

