Fri. Mar 27th, 2020

Gilgit-Baltistan govt to establish 45-bed CoVID19 hospital

4 hours ago Pamir Times

GILGIT: Adviser to chief minister Shams Mir has said that the first 45-bedded CoVID-19 hospital will be established in Gilgit-Baltistan to provide proper health facilities to the patients.

Addressing a press conference at Gilgit Press Club, Mir said that the number of Coronavirus patients in Gilgit-Baltistan has increased to 91. Two of the confirmed cases have been discharged after recovery.

Watch the press conference

Report: Abdul Rahman Bukhari
Camera: Munawar Hussain Nagri

About Author

Pamir Times

administrator

pamir.times@gmail.com

http://pamirtimes.net/

Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth.

See author's posts

More Stories

Coronavirus Outbreak in Gilgit-Baltistan: Explained in Five Graphs

5 hours ago Pamir Times

With 3 new confirmed cases, Gilgit-Baltistan’s Coronavirus tally reaches 84

1 day ago Pamir Times

Third suspected Coronavirus patient from Chitral sent to Peshawar for testing

2 days ago Pamir Times

[Video] Amid ‘home lockdown’, local philanthropist in Gilgit distributes ration among the needy

2 days ago Pamir Times

PIA allows domestic flights for Skardu and Gilgit from March 26

2 days ago Pamir Times

Results of 292 Coronavirus tests awaited in Gilgit-Baltistan

2 days ago Pamir Times

What do you think?

You may have missed

Gilgit-Baltistan govt to establish 45-bed CoVID19 hospital

4 hours ago Pamir Times

Coronavirus Outbreak in Gilgit-Baltistan: Explained in Five Graphs

5 hours ago Pamir Times

Fighting The Coronavirus Pandemic – I

1 day ago Pamir Times

With 3 new confirmed cases, Gilgit-Baltistan’s Coronavirus tally reaches 84

1 day ago Pamir Times

Third suspected Coronavirus patient from Chitral sent to Peshawar for testing

2 days ago Pamir Times
Instagram did not return a 200.
%d bloggers like this: