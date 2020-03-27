Gilgit-Baltistan govt to establish 45-bed CoVID19 hospital
GILGIT: Adviser to chief minister Shams Mir has said that the first 45-bedded CoVID-19 hospital will be established in Gilgit-Baltistan to provide proper health facilities to the patients.
Addressing a press conference at Gilgit Press Club, Mir said that the number of Coronavirus patients in Gilgit-Baltistan has increased to 91. Two of the confirmed cases have been discharged after recovery.
Watch the press conference
Report: Abdul Rahman Bukhari
Camera: Munawar Hussain Nagri